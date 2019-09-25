SAN ANTONIO — Country music fans! A second Keith Urban performance has been added to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Urban was originally slated to perform Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at the AT&T Center, Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. His second show will take place later that evening, at 7 p.m.

Urban is a four-time Grammy Award winner and the newly crowned 2018 CMA and AMC Entertainer of the Year. His most recent record, Graffiti U, debuted at the number one position on charts in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

If you're a Keith Urban fan, "Somebody Like You" might want to get your tickets! Tickets for both performances are available on the San Antonio Rodeo's website and Ticketmaster.

More entertainment will be released in the coming weeks, the press release says; other acts already announced include Brad Paisley, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Chris Young, and Cody Johnson.

Next year's rodeo will take place February 6-23, 2020. Tickets are already on sale for the event and can be purchased here.

Additionally, registration for next year's Mutton Bustin' events is open.

Mutton Bustin' is the highlight of the night for many parents at the San Antonio Rodeo, where chubby-cheek kids hold on to the backs of sheep for dear life as their woolly friends trot aimlessly across the arena. Rodeo fans erupt in cheers from the stands as these bite-sized Bravehearts bust through the gates.

Watch highlights from this year's Mutton Bustin' events below: