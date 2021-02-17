San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo changes schedule again due to winter weather

With most of Texas dealing with a devastating winter storm, organizers are once again rescheduling events for the safety of everyone involved.

SAN ANTONIO — With most of Texas dealing with a devastating winter storm, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is once again rescheduling events for the safety of everyone involved.

Officials said in a release that rescheduled performances can be refunded at the point of purchase. For questions, please call the ticket office at 210-225-5851 or click here.

PRCA Rodeo

The Wednesday, Feb. 17 PRCA Rodeo has been rescheduled to Sunday, February 21 at 1 p.m. with Randall King.

The Thursday, Feb. 18 PRCA Rodeo has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 27 at 1 p.m.

The Sunday, Feb. 21 PRCA Rodeo at 4 p.m. has been moved to 7 p.m. followed by entertainment with Randall King.

Livestock Events

All livestock events have been rescheduled until Friday, Feb. 19.