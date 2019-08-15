SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: the above video is from June 25.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has announced its first set of entertainers performing at the 2020 event.

Keith Urban, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, and Chris Young will perform next February at the San Antonio Rodeo, according to a release from the event.

Keith Urban is a four-time Grammy Award winner and the newly crowned 2018 CMA and AMC Entertainer of the Year. His most recent record, Graffiti U, debuted at the number one position on charts in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle formed in 2014 as a supergroup featuring Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson. The group tours playings hits from their careers as members of bands such as Montrose, Van Halen, and Led Zeppelin.

Chris Young is a multi-platinum country artist who's a member of the iconic Grand Ole Opry. Young was named "one of his era's finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press and is recognized as an ambassador for country music.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will play Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m.; Young will take the stage Monday, February 10 at 7 p.m.; Urban will perform Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m.

Next year's rodeo will take place February 6-23, 2020. Tickets are already on sale for the event and can be purchased here.

Watch a video announcement from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo below:

RELATED: Spurs release schedule for 2019-2020 season

RELATED: NEW TO TOWN: Animals at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo