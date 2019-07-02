SAN ANTONIO — Strap on your seatbelts, and let’s rodeo, San Antonio!

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo rolled out new partnerships to ensure safe and convenient transport to and from the grounds this year. From your favorite rideshares such as Uber and Lyft, to a shuttle service, to VIA Park and Ride, there are several options to help you beat traffic.

This year, the rodeo has promised to keep you partying beyond your bedtime with the new festival called "Rodeo After Dark." A variety of 120 bands are expected to perform on the grounds throughout the month of February, and after each show, it is top priority to ensure that everyone returns home safely and avoids as many traffic delays as possible.

“In the rodeo, we have a tagline, ‘It’s more than an 8-second ride,” and that’s what our rodeo’s about, but we want our patrons to have a safe ride home as well,” said David Guion, Assistant Vice President, scholarship committee.

Operations Officer Jeff Thayne saddled up with KENS 5 to walk us through the rideshare routes. Rideshare drivers have been given a special route starting on Houston Street following the directions below:

Turn into Gate C

Stay in the far left lane

Turn left in front of the AT&T Center

Drop off in front of the main entrance by the Freeman Coliseum

Exit Gate B

Follow the same process for pick-ups

Don’t drink and drive! Take full advantage of the transportation services available by clicking here.