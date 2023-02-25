'I’ve broke some bones': Get to know the high-risk life of a rodeo bullfighter

When the bull bucks, they step in.

SAN ANTONIO — Bull-riding is one of the main attractions at the San Antonio Rodeo. For matters of seconds, riders mount two-ton bulls in competition before they get thrown from their saddle.

But when the bull bucks the rider, the bullfighters step in.

“Were going up against a 15 to 2,000 pound animal,” says professional bullfighter Chuck Swisher.

“Whenever he gets a hold of you he can throw 10-15 foot in the air. Something’s gotta give and more than likely it’s gonna be us that gives.”

Bullfighting veterans Swisher and Cody are serving as the “rodeo clowns” at the San Antonio Rodeo. It’s their job to keep the bullrider out of harms’ way, while at the same time putting themselves in it.

They are tasked with distracting and calming the angry specimen while the Rider can get to safety.

“Probably rule #1 is don’t run straight,” adds Swisher. “Four legs are going to outrun two legs any day of the week. We have kind of have a circle-pattern that we do to outmaneuver the bull.”

As you can guess, it’s not a job for the faint of heart.

“I’ve broke some bones in my neck, I tore my ACL, broken bones in my arm. Broken some ribs, fingers, toes..” counts Swisher, an Oklahoma native.

But for those brave enough to do it, the thrill of protection makes the whole ride worthwhile.