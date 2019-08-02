SAN ANTONIO — Thursday was the opening day of the 2019 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and no time was wasted before kicking off the series of muston-busting competitions featuring adorable San Antonio youngsters.

The big winner of the first night of mutton-busting was Avery Zamora of New Braunfels. She stood beaming with her dad as she received her trophy for expertly holding on to a runaway sheep.

Congratulations to Avery and her family! We predict great things for this tough girl!

The 2019 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo runs until February 24 at the AT&T Center.