More entertainers released for San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

If you're looking to see one of these acts, you can grab your tickets on the rodeo's website or through Ticketmaster.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo released a list of new entertainers. And tickets are now available.

Thursday, February 17 at 7 p.m. – Ludacris

Sunday, February 20 at 1 p.m. – Mickey Guyton

Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m. – Brett Young

Saturday, February 26 at 1 p.m. – Jimmie Allen

You can also expect to see Midland, Lady A., Toby Keith, Riley Green, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Tanya Tucker and more.

The events will be held between Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

For the full lineup, including dates and times, click here.