x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Antonio Rodeo

More entertainers released for San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

If you're looking to see one of these acts, you can grab your tickets on the rodeo's website or through Ticketmaster.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo released a list of new entertainers. And tickets are now available.

If you're looking to see one of these acts, you can grab your tickets on the rodeo's website or through Ticketmaster.

Thursday, February 17 at 7 p.m. – Ludacris

Sunday, February 20 at 1 p.m. – Mickey Guyton

Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m. – Brett Young

Saturday, February 26 at 1 p.m. – Jimmie Allen

You can also expect to see Midland, Lady A., Toby Keith, Riley Green, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Tanya Tucker and more.

RELATED: San Antonio Rodeo releases new list of entertainers 🤠

The events will be held between Feb. 10-27 at the  AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

For the full lineup, including dates and times, click here.

Related links on KENS 5:

Related Articles

In Other News

3 Doors Down, Tim McGraw, Ryan Bingham among newly announced artists set to perform at 2022 San Antonio Rodeo