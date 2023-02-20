Medina Valley ISD student returns to San Antonio Rodeo after debilitating car accident

His pig ranked in the top ten of it's class, scoring better than the previous year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — For all the sport, music and entertainment at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, the real focus is on the livestock and education. And for one Medina Valley ISD student, being able to show his pig came at the end of a long road.

With a pink ribbon in his hand, Garrett Echtle guided his pig around the show pen Saturday at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. A fourth place pig was a victory for the 16-year-old.

"You just gotta like, be on the other side of the judge so they can see him,” Garrett said. “We just got to walk them with their heads up... show the parts that you know, are really good on them."

Placing in the top six of his class means he’ll be able to put his pig up for sale, but the real victory was being able to show his pig at all.

In August, Garrett and his girlfriend were in a car accident near Fredericksburg.

“Especially this first few days, we just really didn't know what was what was going to happen,” said Garett’s mom, Ashley Echtle.

Ashley said the pair was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio. Garrett’s lungs had collapsed so he was put on a ventilator, and the doctors were treating him for injuries to his internal organs as well as several broken bones including a shattered ankle.

The incident left both of the teens in wheelchairs, but Ashley said their biggest concern for Garrett was the potential for brain damage.

"I believe there were like three different brain bleeds," she said. "One was worse than the other two. So that was just our biggest concern at the time."

Ashley said Garrett received a lot of support from Linder’s Show Pigs which was holding the event Garrett and his girlfriend were on their way to when they got in their accident.

“The stock show community is a very tight knit group,” she said. “They were having their sale and pretty much everything stopped that night, once they heard the kids had been in the accident.”

Ashley said that through physical therapy and the support of their community, Garrett has recovered quicker than the doctors expected.

His quick recovery allowed him to show his pig on Saturday at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo where, Ashley said he actually fared better than he had the previous year.

"Before the accident, the pig he had, we thought it was really good, and he didn't place and we didn't make sale last year," she said. "Any time a kid places at San Antonio and especially makes sale that that's considered a pretty good day."

But for her the real victory is seeing her son back doing what he loves.