Getting 'rodeo ready' at the Junior PRCO Rodeo Camp

The next generation of rodeo talent is training at the Junior PRCA Youth Rodeo Camp this week.

SAN ANTONIO — Right on the heels of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, the Junior PRCA is getting local kids rodeo-ready at Hidden Springs Youth Ranch on the northeast side. Coach C.J. Aragon is volunteering his time this week to train and scout the next generation of rodeo talent at the Junior PRCA Youth Rodeo Camp.

"In 3 or 4 years, we might have a future rodeo champ on our hands from this camp," Aragon said. "If they're passionate about it, it's definitely something they can make a career out of and definitely get their education paid for doing it."

Aragon brought professional training equipment from Sul Ross University to give local kids their first taste of life in the saddle.

"I've got a lot of kids on my team that didn't come from traditional agricultural backgrounds for the rodeo world," Aragon said. "They got a start later than most at rodeo and they're doing very well right now."

"Practice makes perfect," Anthony Berkowski with PRCA said. "It teaches you hard work, determination, self-discipline, good morals, integrity, honesty --everything that the rodeo stands for. We carry down to the younger ages, and we want to instill them with takeaways"