First free drive-thru rodeo breakfast set for Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — The Cowboy Breakfast tradition may be on hold, but this Saturday the public can show up in droves to a new pandemic-friendly event. It's a drive-thru rodeo breakfast.

Free breakfast tacos, coffee, water, juice and protective equipment (PPE) bags will be given out to the public at 8 a.m. in the Dave & Buster’s parking, located on the northwest side at 440 Crossroads Boulevard, where I-10 and Loop 410 meet in Balcones Heights.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Foundation, Sheriff Javier Salazar and several local restaurants and businesses are hosting it.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will strictly be drive-thru only," BCSO said in a news release.