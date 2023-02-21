Food prices are up at the San Antonio Rodeo, like everywhere else, but there are still some affordable options

If you've been to the rodeo in the past couple of weeks you may notice higher prices at the vendor booths. There is a very simple reason for them: inflation.

SAN ANTONIO — Attending events like the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo can be quite costly, especially for large families.

If you've been to the rodeo in the past couple of weeks you may notice higher prices at the vendor booths. There is a very simple reason for them: inflation. Just like at the grocery store, all the goods that goes into making that rodeo food costs more too.

"We had really healthy waffle fries with cheese and bacon, and my husband got a giant hotdog," said Ashley Zapoli from Richmond, Texas who came to the rodeo with her family expecting to shell out some dough. She told us, "I'm paying way more for groceries than I ever have. So they have to raise the prices of everything."

"They're very upset that they're really high. But, you know, that's what we have to do because of inflation and everything," said Adreanna Perez who is working at the rodeo and says the price hikes like $18 for a strawberry ice cream funnel cake and $16 giant corn dog are necessary. She added, "It sucks for us because we don't want to do that. But we kind of had to to make our money just to keep business afloat."

At the Fajita Corral the money goes straight back to students for scholarships. Inflation is affecting them too.

"We're not getting a lot of a lot of donations like we used to. But it's working. We're going through what we can," Deborah Jaime from the Fajita Corral told us.

With some of the more economical prices like three bucks for a breakfast taco and ten bucks for ultimate nachos, the Fajita Corral says come on in.

"We got everything fresh," Jaime said. "Make it here in the pits and everything's fresh and tasty."