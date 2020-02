SAN ANTONIO — After a pair of 7-year-old dominated the early mutton bustin' competition this week at the SA Stock Show and Rodeo, it was a younger cowpoke who raised the crown Saturday!

The weather may have been brisk, but it didn't keep 5-year-old Owen Whittaker from busting out his mutton bustin' skills all the way to victory. Check out the video below for the full competition highlights!