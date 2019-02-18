SAN ANTONIO — Is there anything cuter than kids riding sheep at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Sundays mean a Mutton Bustin' doubleheader, and two kids went home as champions.

In the early round of action, Skyla Pearson from Schertz claimed the top spot.

The winner of the second competition of the day was Canyon Lake's Clay Hanson, who wowed the judges with his ride.

Remember to tune in to KENS 5 every night at 10 p.m. during the 2019 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo for all your Mutton Bustin' needs!