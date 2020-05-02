SAN ANTONIO — It's time to Rodeo San Antonio! But if you're wondering what to expect when you hit the grounds, we've got you covered:

Entertainers include:

  • Cody Johnson, Feb. 6
  • Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Feb. 7
  • Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, Feb. 8
  • Dustin Lynch, Feb. 8
  • Aaron Watson, Feb. 9
  • Jon Pardi, Feb. 9
  • Chris Young, Feb. 10
  • Lauren Alaina, Feb. 11
  • Colter Wall, Feb. 12
  • Becky G, Feb. 13
  • ZZ Top, Feb. 14
  • Keith Urban, Feb. 15
  • Darci Lynne & Friends, Feb. 16
  • Banda Los Sebastianes, Feb. 16
  • Morgan Wallen, Feb. 17
  • Dierks Bentley, Feb. 18
  • Bush, Feb. 19
  • Midland, Feb. 20
  • Brad Paisley, Feb. 21
  • Whiskey Myers, Feb. 22
  • KC and the Sunshine Band, Feb. 22

And if you're planning by day, we have the Thursday through Sunday schedule that will be updated weekly. Some of the events include:

Thursday, Feb. 6

Floriculture Contest at the Cattle Barn at 6 a.m.

Food Challenge at the Auction Barn at 9 a.m.

Longhorns 101 at Texas Wildlife Expo at noon

Amazing Archery at Texas Wildlife Expo at 4:30 p.m.

Cody Johnson at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 6

Friday, Feb. 7

Dairy Judging Contest at the Cattle Barn at 9 a.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 2 p.m.

Open Beef Cattle at the Cattle Barn at 4:30 p.m.

Cody Wayne in the Bud Light Courtyard at 6 p.m.

Guinness Exhibit at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 7

Saturday, Feb. 8

Agricultural Public Speaking Contest at Region 20 Education Center at 7 a.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races at the Family Fair at 10:30 a.m.

Bustin in the Barn at the Family Fair at 1 p.m.

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.

Blue Moon at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 3:30 p.m.

Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 5 p.m.

Dustin Lynch at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 8

Sunday, Feb. 9

Junior & Open Boer Goats at Morris Activity Center at 8 a.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at Texas Wildlife Expo at noon

Aaron Watson at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.

Mimosa Sunday Brunch at the Wine Garden at 11 a.m.

Austin Eastciders at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 2 p.m.

Jon Pardi at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 9

Monday, Feb. 10

Barrel Race at Expo Hall 1 at 8 a.m.

Army Bass Anglers Coalition Kids Fishing Tank at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man at Little Buckaroo Farms at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.and 5:30 p.m.

Amazing Archery at Texas Wildlife Expo at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Young at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 10

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Sheep Skillathon at the Morris Activity Center at 2 p.m.

Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Lauren Alaina at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 11

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Steer Wrestling Qualifer at Expo Hall 1 at 8 a.m.

Simbrah/Simmental Super Bowl at the Cattle Barn from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Beef Cattle Skillathon at the Cattle Barn at 1 p.m.

Four Corners at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5 p.m.

Colter Wall at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 12

Thursday, Feb. 13

Meat Science Skillathon at the Auction Barn at 12 p.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man at Little Buckaroo Farms at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.and 5:30 p.m.

Lone Star Cornhole Tournament at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.

Shiner San Antonio Live Trivia at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6:30 p.m.

Becky G. at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 13

Friday, Feb. 14

Agrobotics Challenge at the Auction Barn at 8:30 a.m.

Ranch Gelding Stakes at Expo Hall 1 starting at 9 a.m.

Guinness Ripple Machine at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.

Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

ZZ Top at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 14

Saturday, Feb. 15 - KENS 5 Day at the Rodeo!

Agricultural Science Fair at the Cattle Barn starting at 9 a.m.

Team Roping #11 at Expo Hall 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 12 p.m.

Keith Urban at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.

California Central Coast Wine Tasting Seminar at the Wine Garden at 1:30 p.m.

Shiner Truck at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5:30 p.m.

Keith Urban at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 15

Sunday, Feb. 16 - KENS 5 Day at the Rodeo!

Team Roping Qualifier at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8 a.m.

Horse Skillathon Contest at Horse Discovery at 9 a.m.

Mimosa Sunday Brunch at the Wine Garden at 11 a.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Darci Lynne & Friends at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.

Longhorns 101 at Texas Wildlife Expo at 3:30 p.m.

Banda Los Sebastianes at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 16

Monday, Feb. 17

Horse Judging Contest at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Army Bass Anglers Coalition Kids Fishing Tank at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m.

Breakaway Roping at Expo Hall 1 at 2 p.m.

Amazing Archery at Texas Wildlife Expo at 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Wallen at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 17

Tuesday, Feb 18

Youth Rodeo at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8 a.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Real Ale at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5 p.m.

Dierks Bentley at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 18

Wednesday, Feb 19 

Youth Rodeo at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8 a.m.

Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Four Corners at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5 p.m.

Bush at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 19

Thursday, Feb 20 

Junior Turkey Hens at Morris Activity Center at 9 a.m.

Junior Turkey Toms at Morris Activity Center at 1 a.m.

Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Freetail Conserveza Jeep at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.

Midland at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 20

Friday, Feb 21

Longhorns 101 at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m., 1:30 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

Ag Mechanics Marketplace Competition at the Swine Barn at 5 p.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man at Little Buckaroo Farms at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Shiner Truck at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.

Brad Paisley at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 21

Saturday, Feb. 22

San Antonio Zoo at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m.

Whiskey Meyers at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.

Texas Wine Tasting Seminar at the Wine Garden at 1:30 p.m.

Blue Moon at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 3:30 p.m.

KC and the Sunshine Band at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 22

Sunday Feb. 23

Livestock Judging Contest at the Cattle Barn starting at 8 a.m.

Ranch Rodeo at Expo Hall 1 at 1 p.m.

Mimosa Sunday Brunch at the Wine Garden at 11 a.m.

Shiner San Antonio Live Trivia at the Craft Beer Tap Room at noon

Full schedule for February 23

