SAN ANTONIO — It's time to Rodeo San Antonio! But if you're wondering what to expect when you hit the grounds, we've got you covered:
Entertainers include:
- Cody Johnson, Feb. 6
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Feb. 7
- Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, Feb. 8
- Dustin Lynch, Feb. 8
- Aaron Watson, Feb. 9
- Jon Pardi, Feb. 9
- Chris Young, Feb. 10
- Lauren Alaina, Feb. 11
- Colter Wall, Feb. 12
- Becky G, Feb. 13
- ZZ Top, Feb. 14
- Keith Urban, Feb. 15
- Darci Lynne & Friends, Feb. 16
- Banda Los Sebastianes, Feb. 16
- Morgan Wallen, Feb. 17
- Dierks Bentley, Feb. 18
- Bush, Feb. 19
- Midland, Feb. 20
- Brad Paisley, Feb. 21
- Whiskey Myers, Feb. 22
- KC and the Sunshine Band, Feb. 22
And if you're planning by day, we have the Thursday through Sunday schedule that will be updated weekly. Some of the events include:
Thursday, Feb. 6
Floriculture Contest at the Cattle Barn at 6 a.m.
Food Challenge at the Auction Barn at 9 a.m.
Longhorns 101 at Texas Wildlife Expo at noon
Amazing Archery at Texas Wildlife Expo at 4:30 p.m.
Cody Johnson at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Dairy Judging Contest at the Cattle Barn at 9 a.m.
Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 2 p.m.
Open Beef Cattle at the Cattle Barn at 4:30 p.m.
Cody Wayne in the Bud Light Courtyard at 6 p.m.
Guinness Exhibit at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Agricultural Public Speaking Contest at Region 20 Education Center at 7 a.m.
Swifty Swine Pig Races at the Family Fair at 10:30 a.m.
Bustin in the Barn at the Family Fair at 1 p.m.
Carly Pearce & Michael Ray at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.
Blue Moon at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 3:30 p.m.
Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 5 p.m.
Dustin Lynch at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Junior & Open Boer Goats at Morris Activity Center at 8 a.m.
Wild Things Zoofari at Texas Wildlife Expo at noon
Aaron Watson at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.
Mimosa Sunday Brunch at the Wine Garden at 11 a.m.
Austin Eastciders at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 2 p.m.
Jon Pardi at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
Barrel Race at Expo Hall 1 at 8 a.m.
Army Bass Anglers Coalition Kids Fishing Tank at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m.
Dan-Dan the Farmer Man at Little Buckaroo Farms at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.and 5:30 p.m.
Amazing Archery at Texas Wildlife Expo at 7:30 p.m.
Chris Young at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Sheep Skillathon at the Morris Activity Center at 2 p.m.
Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Lauren Alaina at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Steer Wrestling Qualifer at Expo Hall 1 at 8 a.m.
Simbrah/Simmental Super Bowl at the Cattle Barn from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Beef Cattle Skillathon at the Cattle Barn at 1 p.m.
Four Corners at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5 p.m.
Colter Wall at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Meat Science Skillathon at the Auction Barn at 12 p.m.
Dan-Dan the Farmer Man at Little Buckaroo Farms at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.and 5:30 p.m.
Lone Star Cornhole Tournament at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.
Shiner San Antonio Live Trivia at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6:30 p.m.
Becky G. at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Agrobotics Challenge at the Auction Barn at 8:30 a.m.
Ranch Gelding Stakes at Expo Hall 1 starting at 9 a.m.
Guinness Ripple Machine at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.
Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
ZZ Top at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15 - KENS 5 Day at the Rodeo!
Agricultural Science Fair at the Cattle Barn starting at 9 a.m.
Team Roping #11 at Expo Hall 1 at 10:30 a.m.
Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 12 p.m.
Keith Urban at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.
California Central Coast Wine Tasting Seminar at the Wine Garden at 1:30 p.m.
Shiner Truck at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5:30 p.m.
Keith Urban at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16 - KENS 5 Day at the Rodeo!
Team Roping Qualifier at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8 a.m.
Horse Skillathon Contest at Horse Discovery at 9 a.m.
Mimosa Sunday Brunch at the Wine Garden at 11 a.m.
Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Darci Lynne & Friends at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.
Longhorns 101 at Texas Wildlife Expo at 3:30 p.m.
Banda Los Sebastianes at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
Horse Judging Contest at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8:30 a.m.
Army Bass Anglers Coalition Kids Fishing Tank at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m.
Breakaway Roping at Expo Hall 1 at 2 p.m.
Amazing Archery at Texas Wildlife Expo at 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Wallen at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb 18
Youth Rodeo at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8 a.m.
Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Real Ale at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5 p.m.
Dierks Bentley at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb 19
Youth Rodeo at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8 a.m.
Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Four Corners at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5 p.m.
Bush at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb 20
Junior Turkey Hens at Morris Activity Center at 9 a.m.
Junior Turkey Toms at Morris Activity Center at 1 a.m.
Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Freetail Conserveza Jeep at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.
Midland at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb 21
Longhorns 101 at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m., 1:30 a.m. 3:30 p.m.
Ag Mechanics Marketplace Competition at the Swine Barn at 5 p.m.
Dan-Dan the Farmer Man at Little Buckaroo Farms at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Shiner Truck at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.
Brad Paisley at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
San Antonio Zoo at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m.
Whiskey Meyers at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.
Texas Wine Tasting Seminar at the Wine Garden at 1:30 p.m.
Blue Moon at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 3:30 p.m.
KC and the Sunshine Band at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.
Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.
Sunday Feb. 23
Livestock Judging Contest at the Cattle Barn starting at 8 a.m.
Ranch Rodeo at Expo Hall 1 at 1 p.m.
Mimosa Sunday Brunch at the Wine Garden at 11 a.m.
Shiner San Antonio Live Trivia at the Craft Beer Tap Room at noon
