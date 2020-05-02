SAN ANTONIO — It's time to Rodeo San Antonio! But if you're wondering what to expect when you hit the grounds, we've got you covered:

Entertainers include:

Cody Johnson, Feb. 6

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Feb. 7

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, Feb. 8

Dustin Lynch, Feb. 8

Aaron Watson, Feb. 9

Jon Pardi, Feb. 9

Chris Young, Feb. 10

Lauren Alaina, Feb. 11

Colter Wall, Feb. 12

Becky G, Feb. 13

ZZ Top, Feb. 14

Keith Urban, Feb. 15

Darci Lynne & Friends, Feb. 16

Banda Los Sebastianes, Feb. 16

Morgan Wallen, Feb. 17

Dierks Bentley, Feb. 18

Bush, Feb. 19

Midland, Feb. 20

Brad Paisley, Feb. 21

Whiskey Myers, Feb. 22

KC and the Sunshine Band, Feb. 22

And if you're planning by day, we have the Thursday through Sunday schedule that will be updated weekly. Some of the events include:

Thursday, Feb. 6

Floriculture Contest at the Cattle Barn at 6 a.m.

Food Challenge at the Auction Barn at 9 a.m.

Longhorns 101 at Texas Wildlife Expo at noon

Amazing Archery at Texas Wildlife Expo at 4:30 p.m.

Cody Johnson at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 6

Friday, Feb. 7

Dairy Judging Contest at the Cattle Barn at 9 a.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 2 p.m.

Open Beef Cattle at the Cattle Barn at 4:30 p.m.

Cody Wayne in the Bud Light Courtyard at 6 p.m.

Guinness Exhibit at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 7

Saturday, Feb. 8

Agricultural Public Speaking Contest at Region 20 Education Center at 7 a.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races at the Family Fair at 10:30 a.m.

Bustin in the Barn at the Family Fair at 1 p.m.

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.

Blue Moon at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 3:30 p.m.

Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 5 p.m.

Dustin Lynch at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 8

Sunday, Feb. 9

Junior & Open Boer Goats at Morris Activity Center at 8 a.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at Texas Wildlife Expo at noon

Aaron Watson at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.

Mimosa Sunday Brunch at the Wine Garden at 11 a.m.

Austin Eastciders at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 2 p.m.

Jon Pardi at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 9

Monday, Feb. 10

Barrel Race at Expo Hall 1 at 8 a.m.

Army Bass Anglers Coalition Kids Fishing Tank at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man at Little Buckaroo Farms at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.and 5:30 p.m.

Amazing Archery at Texas Wildlife Expo at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Young at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 10

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Sheep Skillathon at the Morris Activity Center at 2 p.m.

Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Lauren Alaina at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 11

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Steer Wrestling Qualifer at Expo Hall 1 at 8 a.m.

Simbrah/Simmental Super Bowl at the Cattle Barn from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Beef Cattle Skillathon at the Cattle Barn at 1 p.m.

Four Corners at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5 p.m.

Colter Wall at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 12

Thursday, Feb. 13

Meat Science Skillathon at the Auction Barn at 12 p.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man at Little Buckaroo Farms at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.and 5:30 p.m.

Lone Star Cornhole Tournament at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.

Shiner San Antonio Live Trivia at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6:30 p.m.

Becky G. at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 13

Friday, Feb. 14

Agrobotics Challenge at the Auction Barn at 8:30 a.m.

Ranch Gelding Stakes at Expo Hall 1 starting at 9 a.m.

Guinness Ripple Machine at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.

Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

ZZ Top at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 14

Saturday, Feb. 15 - KENS 5 Day at the Rodeo!

Agricultural Science Fair at the Cattle Barn starting at 9 a.m.

Team Roping #11 at Expo Hall 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 12 p.m.

Keith Urban at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.

California Central Coast Wine Tasting Seminar at the Wine Garden at 1:30 p.m.

Shiner Truck at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5:30 p.m.

Keith Urban at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 15

Sunday, Feb. 16 - KENS 5 Day at the Rodeo!

Team Roping Qualifier at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8 a.m.

Horse Skillathon Contest at Horse Discovery at 9 a.m.

Mimosa Sunday Brunch at the Wine Garden at 11 a.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Darci Lynne & Friends at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.

Longhorns 101 at Texas Wildlife Expo at 3:30 p.m.

Banda Los Sebastianes at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 16

Monday, Feb. 17

Horse Judging Contest at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Army Bass Anglers Coalition Kids Fishing Tank at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m.

Breakaway Roping at Expo Hall 1 at 2 p.m.

Amazing Archery at Texas Wildlife Expo at 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Wallen at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 17

Tuesday, Feb 18

Youth Rodeo at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8 a.m.

Wild Things Zoofari at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Real Ale at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5 p.m.

Dierks Bentley at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 18

Wednesday, Feb 19

Youth Rodeo at Expo Hall 1 starting at 8 a.m.

Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Four Corners at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 5 p.m.

Bush at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 19

Thursday, Feb 20

Junior Turkey Hens at Morris Activity Center at 9 a.m.

Junior Turkey Toms at Morris Activity Center at 1 a.m.

Zoomagination at the Texas Wildlife Expo at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Freetail Conserveza Jeep at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.

Midland at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 20

Friday, Feb 21

Longhorns 101 at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m., 1:30 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

Ag Mechanics Marketplace Competition at the Swine Barn at 5 p.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man at Little Buckaroo Farms at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Shiner Truck at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 6 p.m.

Brad Paisley at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 21

Saturday, Feb. 22

San Antonio Zoo at Texas Wildlife Expo at 10 a.m.

Whiskey Meyers at the AT&T Center at 1 p.m.

Texas Wine Tasting Seminar at the Wine Garden at 1:30 p.m.

Blue Moon at the Craft Beer Tap Room at 3:30 p.m.

KC and the Sunshine Band at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

Full schedule for February 22

Sunday Feb. 23

Livestock Judging Contest at the Cattle Barn starting at 8 a.m.

Ranch Rodeo at Expo Hall 1 at 1 p.m.

Mimosa Sunday Brunch at the Wine Garden at 11 a.m.

Shiner San Antonio Live Trivia at the Craft Beer Tap Room at noon

Full schedule for February 23

