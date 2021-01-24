Cowboy Breakfast will not hold its major public event in 2021

Instead, they say they're going to cook for some non-profits who serve the area.

SAN ANTONIO — The Cowboy Breakfast is going to look a little different in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization told KENS 5 on Sunday that they are not going to hold a public breakfast. Instead, they say they're going to cook for some non-profits who serve the area.

They will be making and delivering approximately 700 tacos to the following organizations:

Seton Home

Roy Maas Youth Alternatives

Family Violence Prevention Services

Flowers Bakery is supplying pastries, Kiolbassa is supplying chorizo and bacon, Pioneer Brand is supplying tortillas and Oak Farms is supplying milk and juice.

This will take place Friday January 29.

Prior to the pandemic, the Cowboy Breakfast was recognized in 2001 as the World’s Largest Cooked Breakfast by the Guinness Book of Records. It feeds between 30,000-50,000 people, depending on the weather.

Normally, the Texas-size menu includes:

20,000 servings of Picante Sauce by Simply Fresco

15,000 cups of What’s Brewing coffee

12,000 Kiolbassa Chorizo & egg tacos

10,000 Rudy's BBQ beef tacos

8,000 Pioneer Biscuits & Kiolbassa sausage

8,000 bacon & egg tacos

5,000 potato & egg tacos

5,000 Kiolbassa Sausage Wraps

5,000 Pints Oak Farms Milk & Orange Juice

2,500 servings of Pioneer Biscuits & Gravy

For more information, visit Cowboy Breakfast's website here.