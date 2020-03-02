SAN ANTONIO — About 70 truckloads of rodeo soil was moved into the AT&T Center ahead of the opening of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

The AT&T arena requires approximately 1,600 cubic yards or 2,160 tons of soil. It was purchased in 1988 from near Charlotte, Texas. The same soil is used every year and is screened before placed in the arena.

The cost to purchase and move the dirt in to the AT&T Center is around $20,000 - $25,000 per year, according to the Stock Show and Rodeo. Sand and another materials are also added to it. A baseball infield cover is used when needed to control the moisture content of the sand.

Stock Show and Rodeo organizers say it takes about seven hours to move the dirt into the arena and about five hours to pack it up and move it out after the show.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo opens Thursday, February 6 and runs through February 23.

