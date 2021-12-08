x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

San Antonio Rodeo releases new list of entertainers 🤠

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday on the rodeo's website.

SAN ANTONIO —
More entertainers have been announced for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo!

The events will be held between Feb. 10-27 at the  AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

The new entertainers announced include Midland and Lady A.

Midland will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and Lady A will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday on the rodeo's website. They are also available on Ticketmaster.

Some already previously released entertainment includes:

  • Toby Keith 
  • Riley Green
  • Tanya Tucker
  • Brad Paisley
  • Tim McGraw

For the full lineup, including dates and times, click here.

Related links:

Related Articles