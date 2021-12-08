San Antonio Rodeo releases new list of entertainers 🤠

SAN ANTONIO —
More entertainers have been announced for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo!
The events will be held between Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.
The new entertainers announced include Midland and Lady A.
Midland will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and Lady A will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday on the rodeo's website. They are also available on Ticketmaster.
Some already previously released entertainment includes:
- Toby Keith
- Riley Green
- Tanya Tucker
- Brad Paisley
- Tim McGraw
For the full lineup, including dates and times, click here.
