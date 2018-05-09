SAN ANTONIO - The Art of Living is hosting a national meditation campaign this week where it aims to help people explore their "inner silence amid the outside noise."

The event runs from Sept. 7-9 and will be made up of three sessions.

"Meditation is much more than just relaxation, it’s much deeper than relaxation. With the right technique and right guidance anyone can effortlessly experience the deepest state of meditation," The Art of Living said in a media release.

KENS 5 previously spoke with the yoga and meditation group on National Relaxation Day.

