SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio International Airport is celebrating tradition with a twist in its "SA Toberfest."

The event is taking place between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Terminal A Baggage Claim.

The festival is part of the airport's new campaign, “Fly Easier-Fly San Antonio," which focuses on making the travel experience unique, the press release says.

The event will treat guests to authentic Octoberfest décor, live music, dancing, food and drinks.

San Antonio Beer Festival, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Beethoven Maennerchor will also cater to the event.

You can get ready to celebrate the vibrant German culture in the Alamo City!

San Antonio International Airport My 17 year old is an international and domestic flyer, so she has plenty of experience flying. I jus... t dropped her off for her first flight from this airport, and from the cop at the departure drop off, to the bag check, to the security agent, every single person we encountered was rude and hateful.

RELATED: Oktoberfest with a twist

RELATED: Best fall seasonal beer? Readers vote Pump Action Imperial Pumpkin Ale