San Antonio Botanical Garden introducing new sculptures

Guests can find an over 20 foot dragon in the Lucille Halsell Conservatory, a mermaid in the Hill Country and a peacock in the Rose Garden, the garden said.

SAN ANTONIO — Interesting, artistic and creative plant sculptures will be making their way to San Antonio's Botanical Garden, the garden announced in a statement.

The sculptures which are created by Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal will be featured at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Guests can see eight sculptures throughout the garden that are made from steel forms covered in a special type of moss, and plants that were carefully planted to create the sculpture.

“Nature inspires us to be more imaginative,” said Sabina Carr, Chief Executive Officer, San Antonio Botanical Garden. “Imaginary Worlds awakens your inner child by carrying you straight into your favorite childhood fairytales with these giant lush creatures that grow and change throughout the exhibition. I had the honor of introducing these magnificent living sculptures for the very first time in the United States back in 2013, and I am thrilled to introduce them to San Antonio and Texas. Our guests will be enthralled by these creatures in this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition.”

The release says the garden will offer a variety of imaginary worlds that inspire the guests to become apart of the story. “The beauty of this installation is unmatched,” said Melissa Adams, Trustee of John R. and Greli N. Less Charitable Trust. “We’re excited for the community to experience the magic of Imaginary Worlds.”