SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio River Walk Association has parterned with Silver Eagle Beverages to present the Bud Light River Walk Relief Concert Series.

Silver Eagle Beverages has pledged to match contributions dollar for dollar, up to $10,000, for all contributions made by the community during the Concert Series.

Donations made from the weekly virtual concert series will go to Friends of the River Walk, who will then donate 100% of the proceeds to Culinaria's Emergency Relief Fund.

“We were not surprised and are very appreciative of their willingness to provide financial assistance to the hard-working folks in the hospitality industry who need our support now," said Maggie Thompson, Executive Director of the San Antonio River Walk Association.

The weekly concert series features a video every Friday at noon with local musical artists and chefs. It is aired on the River Walk Association’s Facebook and YouTube page.

To support the cause, donations can be made on the San Antonio River Walk’s donation page linked here.

