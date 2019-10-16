SAN ANTONIO — The SA Cancer Council is hosting its annual fundraiser with the Cure Cancer Card.

Between Oct. 18 and 27, a $50 Cure Cancer Card gives customers 20% off in hundreds of retail stores in San Antonio and Boerne.

“Every dollar helps fight cancer, and every dollar stays in San Antonio," said Liz Conklyn, co-chair of this year’s fundraiser.

For 35 years, the SA Cancer Council has raised money for patient assistance and for pilot research to prevent and treat cancer, the press release says.

"When you buy a Cure Cancer Card, you help change the story for someone diagnosed with cancer. We are asking the community not to let cancer have the last word," said Conklyn.

The press release says 100% of proceeds from card sales support research and patient assistance at the Mays Cancer Center, home of UT Heath San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center

To purchase a card and see a list of participating retailers, you can call (210) 450-5571 or visit SA Cancer Council's website