Rodeo Austin announces 2022 entertainment lineup

Texas country stars Robert Earl Keen, Kevin Fowler and Josh Abbott Band are among the artists playing this year's rodeo.

AUSTIN, Texas — Rodeo Austin is back this March and we now know who will take the stage on 14 of the 15 nights.

On Friday, Rodeo Austin announced its 2022 entertainment lineup for the ProRodeo & Concert Series. The following artists are set to play this year:

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at RodeoAustin.com. ProRodeo and Concert tickets start at $30.

Rodeo Austin was one of Austin's first large-scale productions to announce a cancellation at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The event was canceled again in January 2021. Last May, Rodeo Austin announced it would be returning in March 2022.

According to previous KVUE reporting, 290,000 people attended the 2019 Austin Rodeo.