Rodeo Austin announces 2022 entertainment lineup

AUSTIN, Texas — Rodeo Austin is back this March and we now know who will take the stage on 14 of the 15 nights.
On Friday, Rodeo Austin announced its 2022 entertainment lineup for the ProRodeo & Concert Series. The following artists are set to play this year:
- March 12: Aaron Watson
- March 13: La Energia Norteña
- March 14: Walk the Moon
- March 15: Ryan Bingham
- March 16: Melissa Etheridge
- March 17: Chris Janson
- March 18: Josh Ward
- March 19: Ashley McBryde
- March 20: Oak Ridge Boys
- March 21: Josh Abbott Band
- March 22: Scotty McCreery
- March 23: TBA
- March 24: Robert Earl Keen
- March 25: Carly Pearce
- March 26: Kevin Fowler
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at RodeoAustin.com. ProRodeo and Concert tickets start at $30.
Rodeo Austin was one of Austin's first large-scale productions to announce a cancellation at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The event was canceled again in January 2021. Last May, Rodeo Austin announced it would be returning in March 2022.
According to previous KVUE reporting, 290,000 people attended the 2019 Austin Rodeo.
