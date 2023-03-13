Teen breaks her own record at Houston rodeo art auction

Mia Huckman's painting “Our Last Roundup” sold for $275,000, a new Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo record. Eliza Hoffman's “Morning Dove” sold for $185,000.

The Grand Champion Work of Art, a painting titled “Our Last Roundup” created by Mia Huckman, 18, of Lamar CISD, sold for $275,000, a new Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo record.

The previous record of $265,000 was also set Huckman last year. She said this accomplishment is a dream come true.

“Ever since elementary, I’ve wanted to win here,” she said. “Winning in my last year means so much.”

Her detailed depiction of an older cowboy riding horseback while working cattle was purchased by J Alan Kent Development – Julie and Alan Kent, Shelly and Jerome Mulanax, Kristina and Paul Somerville and Jennifer, Joe and Bob Van Matre.

Shelly Mulanax said she donates to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to continue her mother’s legacy.

“My mother loved school art,” Mulanax said. “She would be so proud.”

The Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art was a painting named “Morning Dove” created by Eliza Hoffman, sold for $185,000 to Randa and Ray Gilliam, Mary and Ken Hucherson, Cheryl and Gary Deitcher and Andrea and Scott Fish.

This was the 17-year-old’s third time competing in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo art contest.

Hoffman said she was inspired when she met the woman in the painting, Morning Dove, at a photoshoot. Hoffman snapped a picture that captured the feeling and stories Morning Dove told her and turned it into a painting.

The junior from Clear Springs High School hopes to attend the University of Texas at Austin to major in math but continue to use her art skills capturing portraits and landscape paintings to one day paint professionally.