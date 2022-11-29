Rock 'n' Roll Running Series coming to San Antonio for marathon and other events

There will also be a 5K, 10K, half marathon, and concert. Some roads will be closed on December 3 and 4.

SAN ANTONIO — The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is coming to San Antonio for a marathon and other events in the first week of December.

The weekend starts on Friday, December 2 with a health and fitness expo at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center. Then on Saturday, the expo continues and 5K and 10K races will be held in the morning. Sunday morning is the main event: a half marathon and marathon followed by entertainment at Bill Miller Plaza from Ozomatli and many other groups.

A number of roads will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, including long stretches of East Cesar E Chavez, Montana, and East Commerce. The full courses can be found here.

The event is sponsored by Certified Piedmontese Beef, and the full schedule of events is listed online. Registration is still open.

