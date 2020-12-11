Rock 'n' Roll marathon 'cannot take place in 2020' given recent increase in cases, organizers say

The event is scheduled to return in December 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — The organizers of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series are canceling this year's San Antonio races.

According to a press release sent out Thursday afternoon, organizers cited a "recent increase in cases across the greater San Antonio region" as the reason "the event cannot take place in 2020."

Despite the pandemic, organizers said that regional safety and health authorities were satisfied with the health and safety measures the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series proposed to put in place earlier this year. These measures would have ensured that participants, staff, and the wider public would have been protected from potential COVID-19 transmission.

However, given the recent spike in cases in the San Antonio area along with further conversations with city and health officials, organizers determined that this year's event was just not possible.

All registered participants of the 2020 Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon & 1/2 Marathon are expected to receive an email with further details.