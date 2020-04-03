SAN ANTONIO — A pair of Grammy-winning Latino musicians will be stopping by the AT&T Center in the fall as part of their first co-headlining tour.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are set to rock San Antonio when they visit the Alamo City on Friday, Sept. 11. According to a press release, the duo – well known for songs like "Hero," "Livin' La Vida Loca" and "Bailando" – can be expected to "perform a worldclass setlist of their top hits" when the tour begins in Phoenix in early September.

Other Texas stops on the tour include El Paso, Edinburg, Houston and Dallas.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on March 12.