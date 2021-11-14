Ranch Hand Weekend celebrates legacy of The King Ranch

The City of Kingsville is hosting a weekend full of events, including the annual Ranch Hand Breakfast.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Fun, food, and celebrating a Texas legacy.

Just two hours south of San Antonio in Kingsville is The King Ranch.

The Texas icon is known as the “Birthplace of American Ranching.”

To preserve the rich history and culture of the ranching industry, the City of Kingsville along with The King Ranch is hosting the annual Ranch Hand Weekend.

“The city has a series of events we've built around the 30-year tradition of the King Ranch and breakfast because it's so iconic, it's such a fun time,” said Janine Reyes, the Director of Tourism with the City of Kingsville.

The weekend kicks off with a tree lighting in downtown Kingsville on Friday night.

Then, on Saturday morning, the 30th annual King Ranch Ranch Hand Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. Events include a hearty cowboy breakfast, team roping, and cow-camp cooking demonstrations.

The fun continues with a festival in downtown Kingsville, a wine walk, and a live concert with country superstar, Steve Wariner.

“It's just important that the community get together, especially in our times now, so we just want to make sure that our hospitality is always out there, that we welcome everybody and they come and see the King Ranch when they can,” said Bob Cleek with the King Ranch.

Only on Sunday, there’s a special offer for KENS 5 viewers.

Go to Ranchhandweekend.com to purchase tickets, and use the code KENS5 to get $5 off of tickets.