SAN ANTONIO — There are many defining characteristics for the fall season — cooler weather, pumpkin spice and of course, pumpkin patches.

It's almost guaranteed that at least one of your friends will post a cute photo at a local pumpkin patch, posing with their significant other, pet, friend or family member.

If you're looking to get those "Instagram likes" or "Twitter retweets," we've got you covered.

The Alley on Bitters has a pumpkin patch set up throughout October with activities like pumpkin painting, professional photography, craft-making and for the adults, beer tasting.

We could tell you more about the trendy pumpkin patch, but it's probably better to show you instead:

For more information, visit the Alley on Bitters' website.

