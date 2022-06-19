Pride-themed cooking classes hosted by LGBTQ+ celebrity chefs at Central Market

"James Beard" award-winner and cookbook author Virginia Willis is one of the featured chefs that will be hosting a virtual class.



"I can celebrate who and what I am," she said. "And what I always say is me being gay is no different than me having green eyes. This is not a choice. This is just who I am. And I am happy to celebrate it with a cooking class. Well, people are like, 'Hey straight people don't have a month.' This is true. But I think the thing to remember is the opposite of shame is pride. A lot of us, including myself, weren't certain about what was going on. I didn't know I was different. Well, now, I don't have to feel different."