Pride-themed cooking classes hosted by LGBTQ+ celebrity chefs at Central Market

SAN ANTONIO — In celebration of Pride Month, Central Market is offering a collection of pride-themed cooking classes hosted by LBGTQ+ celebrity chefs. This is all part of Central Market's "Be The Change Initiative," which pledges to advance quality and inclusion across Texas.
"James Beard" award-winner and cookbook author Virginia Willis is one of the featured chefs that will be hosting a virtual class.
"I can celebrate who and what I am," she said. "And what I always say is me being gay is no different than me having green eyes. This is not a choice. This is just who I am. And I am happy to celebrate it with a cooking class. Well, people are like, 'Hey straight people don't have a month.' This is true. But I think the thing to remember is the opposite of shame is pride. A lot of us, including myself, weren't certain about what was going on. I didn't know I was different. Well, now, I don't have to feel different."
Willis will be hosting the virtual cooking class on Thursday, June 23.
"I am going to be making a spinach and goat cheese stuffed chicken breast," she said. "So good and really easy. It sounds so fancy but it is really easy. A tomato and walnut salad and then peaches and cream with an almond cookie."
She said people can follow along and cook with her during the class. For more information on the class, click here.