Preps for the biggest NYE celebration in South Texas underway

Celebrate SA has been a New Year's Eve tradition since the mid-1990s. This year, they're expanding their footprint.

SAN ANTONIO — Crews with the City of San Antonio and the Parks Foundation are preparing for Celebrate SA, the San Antonio tradition that is going on nearly 30 years. It's the biggest New Year's Eve party in South Texas, welcoming 70,000 people to the streets of downtown.

The event is free and welcomes all ages.

"We really look forward to it every year," said Libby Day, the director of communications for the Parks Foundation.

However, there’s no party without the prep. Crews started setting up as early as 8 a.m. Friday morning, pitching vendor tents and closing roads.

Before heading out, there are some things to remember:

"I would just be mindful of street closures that'll be happening as we get everything set up for San Antonio," Day said.

The northbound lanes of S. Alamo are now closed as of 8 a.m. Then the full closure of S. Alamo and E. Nueva will happen at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. All roads will reopen by 3 p.m. on January 1.

"We really encourage everyone to plan for safe travel early," Day said.

Parking is available on a first come, first served basis in lots and garages. There is no designated event parking so be prepared to pay.

"Make sure that you have safe travel planned, no drinking and driving rideshare are both great options or find a friend who's willing to be your chauffeur," Day said.

Day asks that folks leave their alcohol and fireworks at home, as they will have their own show. Bags are allowed and you can even bring your pet as long as they're on a leash and won't be scared of the fireworks.

The Parks Foundation has been working with San Antonio Police and San Antonio Fire, along with the City of San Antonio. Day said there will be plenty of security available.

"To make sure we've got a safe event that's ready to welcome everybody into," Day said.

There will be live music, food and even a carnival for the kiddos on the corner of S. Alamo and Cesar Chavez.

But don’t forget to head to the Riverwalk.

"We've expanded the footprint to include Arneson. So we've really encouraged folks to check out the river theater," Day said.

Where folks can expect more live music while taking a stroll through the beautiful holiday lighting