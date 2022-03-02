POWER OUTAGES: Tracking CPS Energy and ERCOT's status as the winter storm hits the San Antonio area

As of Thursday morning, ERCOT reports the power grid is holding up.

SAN ANTONIO — All eyes are on the Texas power grid as a winter storm hitting the San Antonio area prompts memories of the power crisis of Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.

As of Thursday morning, ERCOT reports the power grid is holding up. Any power outages we're seeing across the state appear to be connected to normal weather issues like down power lines rather than generator failures.

Here in San Antonio, there were about 30,000 CPS Energy customers without power as of 7:45 a.m.

The CPS Energy power outage map shows the current status for San Antonio-area customers:

Gov. Greg Abbott was planning to provide an update Thursday morning on severe weather impacts across the state due to the winter storm.