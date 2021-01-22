Poteet Strawberry Festival will take place this April, event organizers say

After postponing and then ultimately, canceling the 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced that the festival would occur this year.

SAN ANTONIO — The Poteet Strawberry Festival is making a return in 2021.

After postponing and then ultimately, canceling the 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced that the festival would take place this April.

In a post on the Poteet Strawberry Festival's official Facebook page, it was announced that this year's festival would be held on April 9, 10, and 11.

More information on the festival and how you can purchase tickets can be found here.