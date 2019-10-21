SAN ANTONIO — The Paramount Laser Spectacular is celebrating 50 years of Pink Floyd, presenting the music like never before with original master recordings.

The show is taking place at 8 p.m. January 18 at the Majestic Theatre and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

"Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, hi-def., large screen video projection and special lighting effects," the press release says.

You can purchase tickets at the Majestic Box Office, online at Ticketmaster or by phone at (800) 745-3000.