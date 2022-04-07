'Pick Your Own Flowers' happening at George Farms in Poteet

Need Mother's Day weekend plans? Here's an event to check out.

POTEET, Texas — If you're already planning your Mother's Day weekend in honor of that special lady, or if you're a mother, yourself, there's an event you might want to check out.

George Farms is hosting "Pick Your Own Flowers Mother’s Day Weekend" beginning on Saturday, May 7, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event also takes place on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

They are located on 595 Mobile Home Aly in Poteet.

Admission is $10 per person and included is a small bouquet of flowers. To pick one Zinnia is $1.50 and to pick a sunflower is $2.

"Why the admission fee? Our flower field is the opportunity to take amazing pictures, as well as harvest these beautiful flowers," the Facebook post says.

They also said they will have vendors, food, drinks, pony rides, a petting zoo area, hay rides, areas for kids to play, fishing, crafts, games and more.

George Farms is known to host several events. KENS 5 has visited them multiple times, from Lexi Hazlett to Barry Davis.

You can check out the Mother's Day event here. And you can also check out the information to their latest Farmer's Market here.