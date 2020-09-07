Pearl Stable will no longer host events

The historic building hosted thousands of guests for memorable events over the past 14 years.

SAN ANTONIO — A popular events venue in the Alamo City will no longer host guests.

The Pearl Stable Venue Team announced via Facebook that after 14 years, the historic building will no longer host special events.

Pearl Stable At the Pearl Stable, we have had the opportunity to host thousands o... f guests for memorable events over the past 14 years. It has been our joy and pleasure to be part of those milestones and celebrations. After much consideration, we have decided to close the venue for special events.

In their post, the team said that the decision came "after much consideration."

Pearl Stable located near the Pearl Brewery just north of downtown San Antonio was "once a grand home to the brewery's draft horses in the late 1800s."

The post concludes with a promise of a new chapter for the historic building, "Please stay tuned for the next chapter of our beautiful, historic building into something new!"