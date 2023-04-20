Pearl Jam to make stop at Austin's Moody Center in September

Tickets go on sale on April 28 at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Pull out your flannel shirts! Pearl Jam will play Austin's Moody Center this September.

The band's 2023 U.S. tour will kick off in St. Paul, Minnesota, and wrap up with a two-night stop at Moody Center on Monday, Sept. 18, and Tuesday, Sept. 19. Dublin band Inhaler will open in select cities.

Registration for the Verified Fan presale runs through Tuesday, April 25, at 5 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. on the Moody Center's website and Ticketmaster.

All ticket sales are subject to availability.

In addition to their stop in Austin, Pearl Jam will make one other Texas stop, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

See a full list of tour dates below:

8/31 and 9/2 St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center

9/5 and 9/7 Chicago – United Center

9/10 Indianapolis – Ruoff Music Center

9/13 and 9/15 Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

9/18 and 9/19 Austin Texas – Moody Center

Peal Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will also play at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on Sept. 30.

The venue marked its 1-year anniversary on Thursday.