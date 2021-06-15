Peach tour hauling freshly-picked peaches from family farms in U.S. making a stop in San Antonio 🍑

SAN ANTONIO — The Peach Truck Tour, which delivers fresh-picked peaches from family farms direct to car trunks in 33 states, is coming back to San Antonio, the company said in a statement.
It’s part of a labor of love by husband and wife peach lovers that will include nearly 1,000 stops by the time it wraps up in mid-August, making Peach Truck the largest direct-to-consumer seller of peaches in the world.
There are two local stops here in the Alamo City starting on June 23.
Here are a few juicy details provided by the company:
- 25-lb boxes of peaches, 10-lb bags of pecans or a peach/pecan combo are available ONLY by pre-order on the Peach Truck website.
- Orders must be placed by June 20th.
- The peaches in every box have been picked just a few days earlier, providing flavor and texture not available from grocery store peaches that are at least several weeks old.
- Every truck carries roughly 1,500 boxes of peaches, but the service is so popular that stops frequently sell out.
- Orders are prepaid and pickup is completely touchless. Just scan the QR code on your confirmation email and you’re good to go.