Peach tour hauling freshly-picked peaches from family farms in U.S. making a stop in San Antonio 🍑

SAN ANTONIO — The Peach Truck Tour, which delivers fresh-picked peaches from family farms direct to car trunks in 33 states, is coming back to San Antonio, the company said in a statement.

It’s part of a labor of love by husband and wife peach lovers that will include nearly 1,000 stops by the time it wraps up in mid-August, making Peach Truck the largest direct-to-consumer seller of peaches in the world.

There are two local stops here in the Alamo City starting on June 23.

Here are a few juicy details provided by the company: