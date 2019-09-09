SAN ANTONIO — A paranormal festival is coming to the Alamo City hosted by Curious Twins and Paranormal & Ghost Tours.

The event is taking place on Saturday between 5 and 11 p.m., and Sunday between 5 and 11 p.m., at Victoria's Black Swan Inn on 1006 Holbrook Road.

As of Monday, tickets have sold out. But, there is a meet and greet event for $10 a person. It will allow you to wander the grounds, visit food trucks, shop, get a reading and meet paranormal investigators.

If you have any questions regarding the event, you can email Curioustwinsparanormal@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.