The final round of voting for the Academy Awards concluded Tuesday, and it's only a matter of time before we find out who will take home this year's top honors.

The 91st Academy Awards kick off Sunday at 8:00 P.M ET. This year's ceremony will have no host, but a slew of high profile presenters will be handing out the coveted Oscar.

Sports Betting Dime has tracked which films and actors have been getting critics excited all year, and analyzed who has the best odds of winning. There's still time to fill out your Oscars ballot or make last minute edits if you've already made one. These are the nominees that have the best odds of leaving the Oscars with a golden statuette:

Best Picture

Best Odds: "Roma"

Worst Odds: "Vice"

"Roma" leads the pack with 10 nominations this year. The film won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Motion Picture, and is also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards. If it does win the Best Picture award this year, it would be the first Foreign Language film to do so.

Actor in a Leading Role

Best Odds: Rami Malek for "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Worst Odds: Willem Dafoe for "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek has been on a roll this awards season. He already has a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG award for his role as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," and it looks like he is the favorite to win at the Oscars as well.

Actress in a Leading Role

Best Odds: Glenn Close for "The Wife"

Worst Odds: Melissa McCarthy for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Close has been nominated for an Academy Award seven times, but has yet to win. 2019 might be her year. The category is competitive this year, and there is a change that Olivia Colman's performance in "The Favourite" could take home the prize instead. Colman won the Golden Globe for her role, while Close won the SAG award.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Odds: Mahershala Ali for "Green Book"

Worst Odds: Sam Rockwell for "Vice"

Mahershala Ali's portrayal of Don Shirley has already earned him a BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG award, but his role in "Green Book" seems more like a co-lead to Viggo Mortensen. If he wins, it will be his second Academy Award in the same category. The film has had its fair share of controversy. Shirley's family said they were left out of creative decisions, and his brother called the film a "Symphony of Lies."

Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Odds: Regina King for "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Worst Odds: Marina de Tavira for "Roma"

Regina King is the favorite as Sharon Rivers, a protective and supportive mother who will do whatever it takes to keep her daughter’s family intact. She was not nominated for the same category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which often correlate with the Oscars. If she doesn't win, there's a chance the Rachel Weisz to scoop up the prize.

Directing

Best Odds: Alfonso Cuaron for "Roma"

Worst Odds: Adam McKay for "Vice"

Alfonso Cuaron has four nominations in four different categories for the same film this year. The last time he won the award for Directing was for "Gravity." Out of the last 90 Academy Award ceremonies, 64 Best Picture wins have coincided with the Best Director.

Original Screenplay

Best Odds: "The Favourite"

Worst Odds: "Vice"

"The Favourite" is co-written by first-time screenwriter Deborah Davis and veteran writer Tony McNamara. It's nominated for 10 Academy Awards, tying with "Roma."

Foreign Language Film

Best Odds: "Roma" (Mexico)

Worst Odds: "Never Look Away" (Germany)

It shouldn't be a surprise that "Roma" is the favorite to win, as we've already talked about how many other nominations it has gotten. If it does win, it will be the first film from Mexico to do so.

Animated Feature Film

Best Odds: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Worst Odds: Ralph Breaks the Internet

The award has been around since 2001, and Disney films have been the favorite to win in the past, with 12 wins since the introduction of the award. This year though, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is the stand-out star of the category. The film has received praise from critics and fans alike. The unique animation style and nuanced portrayal of a young afro-latino man growing up in Brooklyn as he navigates his spider powers puts it a cut above the rest of the nominees.