In a moment you didn't see on The Oscars telecast Sunday night, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper got two standing ovations from the audience, according to a reporter at the awards.

The stars of "A Star Is Born" had just performed their signature hit "Shallow" and received a standing ovation.

As the show was in commercial, Cooper was escorting Gaga down the stage steps and back to her seat. Nearly everyone in the theater was out of their seats for the second time applauding the pitch-perfect performance.

RELATED: The world stopped while Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed ‘Shallow’ at the Oscars

RELATED: Lady Gaga wears legendary 128 carat Tiffany Diamond to the 2019 Oscars

The reporter tweeted the moment and said it was something he had never seen before at The Oscars.

"Shallow" win the Oscar for Best Original Song.