Why are celebrities wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars?

Those who attend the Oscars or walk the red carpet are known for using their fashion choices to support various causes. This year was no different.

LOS ANGELES — Cate Blanchett, Bill Nighy, Guillermo del Toro and Dolly de Leon were among the celebrities that added a blue ribbon to their outfits for the 95th Academy Awards.

But what did the ribbons mean?

The ribbons were in support of the UN Refugee Agency.

In 2022, actor Sean Penn had called for a boycott of the Oscars if Ukrainian President Volodymyr wasn’t given the opportunity to speak at the show. Penn also vowed to “smelt” his awards if that didn’t happen. The Oscar-winning actor introduced a message from Zelenskyy during the Golden Globes earlier this year.

But according to Variety, for the second year in a row the Academy rejected Zelenskyy's request to make a virtual appearance during the Oscars broadcast.

Through the years, those who attend the Oscars or walk the red carpet have often supported various causes.

The Time's Up movement was another cause many Oscars attendees supported in 2018. That movement raised awareness of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.