There are plenty of moments that happened on The Oscars telecast Sunday that people will be talking about, but a lot goes on behind the scenes, too. Here are four moments the cameras didn't catch.

Everyone wanted to meet Queen

During the commercial break after "Bohemian Rhapsody" won Oscars for sound editing and sound mixing, Rami Malek ran from his front-row seat to congratulate the real-life members of Queen.

Sitting several rows back were guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor when Malik, who played their late lead singer Freddie Mercury, raced over to embrace them.

RELATED: 'We're not worthy': Mike Myers, Dana Carvey bring 'Wayne's World' to the Oscars

May, with his unmistakable silver curly hair and sparkly tuxedo, was sought out by members of the Oscar audience throughout the evening.

Queen, with singer Adam Lambert, opened the show with "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions."

An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May, left, and Adam Lambert of Queen perform at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rami Malek took a tumble

Malek was checked by medical personnel after he took a tumble inside the auditorium shortly after winning the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

He appeared fine when he came backstage to answer reporters' questions.

"The fact that I have this in my hand right now is beyond my expectation that myself or perhaps my family ever could have had," he said, clutching his Oscar.

Rami Malek, recipient of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role, speaks with medical staff after a fall at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's second standing ovation

After their intimate performance of "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper received a standing ovation from the audience. During a commercial when they were returning to their seats, they received a second one.

Spike Lee tried to walk out

Spike Lee picked up his first career Oscar Sunday for Best Adapted Screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman." But when "Green Book" was announced as the winner of Best Picture, Lee reportedly waved his hands in disgust, grabbed his award and tried to walk out of the theater.

He appeared to be stopped by staffers, then made his way back to his seat after the speeches were over and the rest of the crowd stood up to leave. Others did not applaud the win for "Green Book."

RELATED: Oscars 2019 winners list: 'Green Book' gets top prize

In the backstage interview room, Lee told reporters jokingly, "The ref made the wrong call."



Hailed as a tribute to racial tolerance by its makers and stars, "Green Book" was also widely criticized by many as an outdated, sentimentalized movie full of racial stereotypes.

Spike Lee poses with the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

'This woman needs a white wine'

Olivia Colman appeared to still be in shock as she carried her best actress Oscar backstage, and a previous winner had just the cure for her.

"White wine! This woman needs a white wine," said Frances McDormand, who won the Oscar last year for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and who presented Sunday's to Colman.

"Can someone get her a white wine, "chimed in Sam Rockwell, who won the best supporting award last year for the same film.

"I think my nose is running," is all Colman said.

Olivia Colman is congratulated in the audience as she is announced winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP