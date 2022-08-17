Open auditions: Children can now try out for a production of the Nutcracker

There are several productions happening in the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO —

If your child is interested in auditioning for a production of the Nutcracker, there are a few you can check out in San Antonio.

The Children's Ballet of San Antonio is holding open auditions for all San Antonio children ages 3-19 for The Children’s Nutcracker. Children can audition on Aug. 27. They are looking for vocalists, dancers, gymnasts, actors and performing artists.

CBSA will present The Children’s Nutcracker December 9 & 10 at Lila Cockrell Theatre. Click here for audition information and follow them on Facebook for the latest information.

Ballet San Antonio’s The Nutcracker is also holding auditions. It'll feature a children’s cast of over 100 kids. The audition fee is $30 and rehearsals take place on Sunday afternoons starting September 11. The performances will happen on Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11. Click here for more details.

The San Antonio Youth Ballet is holding their auditions on Aug. 27 between 1 and 5 p.m. The auditions are open to people ages 3 and up. Click here to register and check out their Facebook post here.