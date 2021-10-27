One-of-a-kind 'Lightscape' experience coming to San Antonio

The illuminated one-mile path will wind through San Antonio Botanical Garden. Tickets are expected to sell out as they have in other cities.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonio! A light show is coming in November that's expected to sell out quickly.

It's called Lightscape. The one-mile path will wind through San Antonio Botanical Garden's 38 acres, located at 555 Funston Place.

It first premiered to soldout crowds in the U.K. and then in Chicago.

A description on San Antonio Botanical Garden's website said:

"The captivating illuminations will dazzle the senses and the show will proudly include installations unique to Texas created by local and international artists. The trail will feature a one-of-a-kind experience blending new works, including a field of Texas bluebonnets, with guest-favorites, such as the show stopping Cathedral of Light, an impressive towering cathedral arch tunnel sparkling with 100,000 lights."

Aside from the light displays, food and drinks will be available – including roasting s’mores.

"This exciting event routinely sells out in other cities, so be sure to buy your tickets early. Become a member to receive a discount on your online ticket purchases," the description said online.

The event goes on for three months from November 19 through January 2, 2022. Entry times are available every 15 minutes from 5:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Tickets are selling for the following prices:

Adults $23-$25 ($21-$23 for members)

Children (3-12) $16-$18 ($14-$16 for members)

Infants (0-2 years old) are free

Lightscape won't be operating on: November 22, 23, 29, 30 or December 6, 7, 13, 14, 24, 25.