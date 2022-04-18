Chicken on a stick, turkey legs served at festival hosted by San Antonio Zoo

The festival also celebrates Le Reina in style; it features Selena hits and a Selena costume contest!

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a fan of chicken on a stick, sausage on a stick, turkey legs and more, there is an event you'll want to add to your calendar.

The San Antonio Zoo is hosting the "On a Stick Festival" every weekend between now and May 8.

The festival also celebrates Le Reina in style; it features Selena hits and a Selena costume contest! There will also be photo opportunities with a Selena impersonator.

The event is included with standard admission tickets and free for members.

