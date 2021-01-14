No Rodeo Carnival in 2021 | San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo forgoes Carnival

Rodeo organizers cited the health and safety of patrons, exhibitors, athletes, and volunteers as the reason for canceling the Rodeo Carnival.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is forgoing its Carnival this year.

In a press release sent out Thursday morning, organizers said that Rodeo fans will still be able to purchase a "mini-plan to enjoy the action-packed PRCA rodeo followed by entertainment."

The Junior Livestock Show will continue to host exhibitors from throughout the state to compete in agriculture events "that drive the mission of helping educate the youth of Texas."

In response to the announcement, Executive Director and CEO Cody Davenport said, "The health and safety of our community is of utmost importance, and we greatly appreciate the support and understanding of the community as we navigate these unprecedented times. We look forward to a successful Rodeo and livestock show in order to generate funds to educate future generations."