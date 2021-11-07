New Braunfels Wurstfest excited to return Fall 2021

"When it’s fall in New Braunfels, everyone’s attention turns to Wurstfest,” said Suzanna Herbelin, Executive Director of the New Braunfels Wurstfest Association.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Wurstfest is eyeing a 2021 comeback.

“Our members haven’t known what to do because when it’s fall in New Braunfels, everyone’s attention turns to Wurstfest,” said Suzanna Herbelin, Executive Director of the New Braunfels Wurstfest Association.

After taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic and other roadblocks, when they return November 5th they’ll be celebrating their 60th festival.

“Wurstfest is a 10-day celebration in honor of the German heritage of our community. It started in 1961,” Herbelin said.

This comeback didn’t come without it’s setbacks. The past couple of years have been tough for the New Braunfels Wurstfest Association.

“2019 was one of our best years ever, and four days after that event we had a catastrophic fire at our facility,” Herbelin said.

Herbelin says the fire damaged the Marketplatz where many of their vendors were set up, as well as the over 100-year-old Wursthalle.

The rebuild has cost them over $10 million.

“That hit us hard and we got started immediately on plans to rebuild. We know how important our festival is to the community. It’s a tremendous economic generator our community relies on,” Herbelin said.

The construction on their new facility is just about finished. Herbelin says there is even a way for the community to become involved in the rebuild process.

The Wurstfest Association is selling brick pavers. People can put their names on them and be apart of Wurstfest history.

A 4x8 brick will cost $100, a 8x8 brick will cost $250, and a 16x16 array of bricks will cost $2,500.