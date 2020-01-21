SAN ANTONIO — If you or someone you know is looking for a job, the JW Marriott San Antonio Resort & Spa has 200 positions open.
The company is hosting an open house between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
The JW told KENS 5 that nearly 600 people have attended in the past. They're looking to fill positions such as:
- Front Desk
- Housekeeping
- Restaurant & Culinary
- Recreation
- Lifeguards
The company will be doing interviews and hiring on the spot. For more information, or to register, visit their website.
