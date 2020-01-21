SAN ANTONIO — If you or someone you know is looking for a job, the JW Marriott San Antonio Resort & Spa has 200 positions open.

The company is hosting an open house between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

The JW told KENS 5 that nearly 600 people have attended in the past. They're looking to fill positions such as:

Front Desk

Housekeeping

Restaurant & Culinary

Recreation

Lifeguards

The company will be doing interviews and hiring on the spot. For more information, or to register, visit their website.

