x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Morgan Wallen adds North Texas concert to 2024 tour. Here's where and when

The CMA-nominated singer added 10 more stops to his "One Night At A Time" tour, and he had big brother duo help with the announcement.
Credit: AP Photo/John Locher, File
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 23, 2022.

ARLINGTON, Texas — With about 10 concerts left for the year, country star Morgan Wallen just announced on Tuesday that he is doubling his tour dates, including a stop in North Texas for next year.

The singer announced on Tuesday morning that he will have 10 more concerts in 2024. His social media post included a facetime call with retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, then ended with his brother, fellow QB retiree Eli Manning.

The CMA-nominated singer will be in Arlington at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, July 25. He will be on the road with a rotating line of guests including Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley.

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59 PM PT. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale. Fans who previously purchased tickets for the cancelled Oxford show on Sunday, April 23rd will have access to an early presale. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email. Register now for access to tickets at morganwallen.com - Been one of the best years for me and my music so we're gonna run it back.. same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit.. I've got plans in mind to still single Cowgirls, Man Made A Bar and who knows maybe 98 Braves. Let's keep this thing going. Oh and got a song coming out this Friday on Thomas Rhett’s greatest hits album. it's a real special one Love Y'all - MW

Posted by Morgan Wallen on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

If you're looking to see Morgan Wallen, you'll have to deal with Ticketmaster's registration roulette.

According to the website, fans have to register for a chance to get access to his tickets. Not everyone who registers will be able to get them. Registration is open from now until Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:59 p.m. local time.

On Oct. 3, those who register will get an email letting them know that they'll get first grabs at tickets, or put on a waitlist. Those who get picked to go first will get an access code the day before tickets go on sale. Once that group has their chance, fans on the waitlist will be randomly selected for the next shot at tickets.

Ticketmaster's registration system has been active since Beyoncé announced her tour back in February. After the trouble during sales for Taylor Swift's tour, the company says its system "helps block bots, reduces resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show."

Other upcoming events:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Art Institute of San Antonio closing

Before You Leave, Check This Out